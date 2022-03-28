CODA’s dubious milestone

Well, CODA has become the first streaming original to win the Best Picture Oscar since my previous post. Nick Heer at Pixel Envy noticed my last post talking about its DVD screener experience and pointed out something I overlooked:

Not just a physical copy, either; as far as I can tell, the only way to watch “Coda” is by streaming it. The TV app has a big Oscars feature section right now, which I cannot find a way to link to, and it seems that every movie can be purchased except “Coda”.

Forget physical media, you can’t even currently buy the Best Picture winner as a digital purchase on Apple’s iTunes movie store. Maybe this will change in the future, but the idea that notable art requires the overhead of a one-month subscription purchase and remembering to turn off auto-renewal to see once is disquieting.

This is hardly a brand-new issue for TV, but CODA is the first movie to win an award this notable in this boat. Portentous.